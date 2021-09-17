Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J opened at $133.69 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $88.15 and a one year high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.