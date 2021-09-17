GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GUNGF opened at $17.80 on Friday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

