GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GXII traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,079. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $872,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.