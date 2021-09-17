GYEN (GYEN) Price Hits $0.0091

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $20.30 million and approximately $10,290.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00069480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00119235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00180241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.00 or 0.07118948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,264.25 or 0.99991563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.38 or 0.00825877 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.