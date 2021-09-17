Hakka.Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $183,532.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $183,532.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

HAKKA is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 313,503,126 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Hakka.Finance Coin Trading

