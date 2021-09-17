HAPI Price Hits $46.51 on Major Exchanges (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.51 or 0.00098939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HAPI has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00124975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00045140 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 421,929 coins and its circulating supply is 399,290 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

