HARD Protocol (HARD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $58.26 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $86.33 million and $58.26 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00070763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00181550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00118937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.33 or 0.07170284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,347.05 or 1.00076280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.30 or 0.00829195 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

