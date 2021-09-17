Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Plans $1.40 Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.3995 per share on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $42.68 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

