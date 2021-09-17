Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.41.

Shares of HOG opened at $38.27 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

