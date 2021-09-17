Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom Sells 14,160 Shares

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $128,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HROW stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 152,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,907. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $255.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.48, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 48.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 13.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

HROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.