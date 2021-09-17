Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 296,199 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 3,531.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,199 shares during the quarter. XPeng comprises approximately 1.4% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

XPEV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 85,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,346,653. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

