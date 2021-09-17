Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 2.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $161.95. The stock had a trading volume of 127,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.24 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. CLSA reduced their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

