Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 361,555 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,555 shares during the quarter. Vipshop comprises about 1.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Vipshop worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vipshop by 90.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 467,295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $2,916,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $98,686,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $48,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

NYSE VIPS remained flat at $$12.82 during trading on Friday. 95,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,777,840. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

