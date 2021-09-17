Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $25.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,846.26. 35,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,735.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,434.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

