Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $15.13 Million Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,018 shares during the quarter. United States Oil Fund makes up approximately 1.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of United States Oil Fund worth $15,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 72.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 54.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USO traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. 136,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,714. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

