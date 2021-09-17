Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $3.23 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,334 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 212,567 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 764,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 404,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

