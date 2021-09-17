Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The firm has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

