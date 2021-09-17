Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000. ACM Research comprises approximately 0.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 0.28% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACMR. Roth Capital increased their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.00. The company had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,490. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

