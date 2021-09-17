Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 136,389 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000. NIO accounts for 0.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NIO by 10.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 23.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 485,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,795,617. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

