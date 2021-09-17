Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 4,385.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,945 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 130,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,197,615. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

