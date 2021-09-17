Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 66,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,731,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $650.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,360. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $442.00 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 781.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $604.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.20.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,400,568. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

