Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 311 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $656.44. 34,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $636.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.20. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

