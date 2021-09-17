Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 348 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.24 and its 200-day moving average is $368.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

