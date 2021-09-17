Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 586,016 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,016 shares during the quarter. United States Brent Oil Fund accounts for 1.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 5.62% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $19,024,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in United States Brent Oil Fund by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000.

NYSEARCA BNO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. 19,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

