Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 851 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $585.23. The company had a trading volume of 67,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,623. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $544.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.05. The company has a market capitalization of $259.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

