Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 337,183 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group makes up 0.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd owned about 0.18% of 21Vianet Group worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNET traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 6,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. On average, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

