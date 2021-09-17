Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 165.48 ($2.16), with a volume of 63264 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.12).

HWG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Harworth Group from GBX 161 ($2.10) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The firm has a market cap of £540.84 million and a PE ratio of 20.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 9,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

