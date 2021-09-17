Hashgard 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $221,384.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $221,384.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00132897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00045497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Hashgard's official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard's official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard's official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

