Haven Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00012342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $85.01 million and $1.11 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,203.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,394.24 or 0.07190592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.58 or 0.00380435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $620.21 or 0.01313892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00119788 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.79 or 0.00554588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.08 or 0.00500125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00336763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,592,054 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

