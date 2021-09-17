HC Wainwright Trims VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Target Price to $6.00

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ VQS opened at $3.34 on Friday. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -1.21.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

