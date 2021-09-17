HC Wainwright Trims VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Target Price to $6.00

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.64% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ VQS opened at $3.34 on Friday. VIQ Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -1.21.
VIQ Solutions Company Profile
