HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after buying an additional 389,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after buying an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $261.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average is $215.79. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $262.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

