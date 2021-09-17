HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 114,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $261.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $262.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

