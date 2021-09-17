Head to Head Analysis: First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) vs. The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) and First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and First Acceptance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hartford Financial Services Group $20.52 billion 1.18 $1.74 billion $5.78 12.03 First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.35 $10.42 million N/A N/A

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares The Hartford Financial Services Group and First Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hartford Financial Services Group 10.05% 12.47% 3.00% First Acceptance 3.86% 9.84% 3.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Hartford Financial Services Group and First Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 3 8 0 2.73 First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $74.46, indicating a potential upside of 7.05%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats First Acceptance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products, primarily throughout the U.S., within its standard commercial lines, which consists of The Hartford’s small commercial and middle market lines of business. The Personal Lines segment includes automobile, homeowners and home-based business coverage to individuals across the U.S. The Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations, currently managed by the company, that have discontinued writing new business and substantially all of the company’s asbestos and environmental exposures. The Group Benefits segment offers group life, accident and disabi

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.