Head-To-Head Contrast: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextSource Materials and Golden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.98 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.92

NextSource Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29% Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73%

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextSource Materials and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 137.46%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats NextSource Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

