Head-To-Head Survey: Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) vs. New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Cedar Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group $336.28 million 2.25 -$3.76 million $0.71 12.70 Cedar Realty Trust $135.54 million 2.37 -$1.07 million $2.88 8.16

Cedar Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Senior Investment Group. Cedar Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Senior Investment Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Senior Investment Group and Cedar Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.37, indicating a potential downside of 7.24%. Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.64%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group -8.40% -13.74% -1.54% Cedar Realty Trust 45.65% 17.47% 5.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. New Senior Investment Group pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Cedar Realty Trust beats New Senior Investment Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other. The company was founded on May 17, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

