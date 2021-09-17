Head to Head Survey: Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) vs. Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

50.1% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $92.13 million 2.05 $11.22 million $0.45 17.93 Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.12 $16.60 million N/A N/A

Finward Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Western New England Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Western New England Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.97%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 20.19% 8.22% 0.76% Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09%

Volatility & Risk

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Western New England Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

