Head to Head Survey: VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) versus Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) and Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VistaGen Therapeutics and Nuvation Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VistaGen Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nuvation Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00

VistaGen Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.12%. Nuvation Bio has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 80.31%. Given VistaGen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VistaGen Therapeutics is more favorable than Nuvation Bio.

Profitability

This table compares VistaGen Therapeutics and Nuvation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VistaGen Therapeutics -1,561.84% -32.73% -26.40% Nuvation Bio N/A -10.12% -8.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VistaGen Therapeutics and Nuvation Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VistaGen Therapeutics $1.09 million 527.39 -$17.93 million ($0.49) -6.08 Nuvation Bio N/A N/A -$18.22 million ($0.23) -41.96

VistaGen Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvation Bio. Nuvation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VistaGen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy. The company was founded by H. Ralph Snodgrass and Gordon Keller on May 26, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

