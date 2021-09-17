HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $53.94 on Friday. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after purchasing an additional 400,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

