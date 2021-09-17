HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the August 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,841. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

