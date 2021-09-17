HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of HeadHunter Group worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. Research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

