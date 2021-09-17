Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Healthpeak Properties worth $22,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.