Heartland BancCorp Announces Dividend of $2.51 (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) announced a dividend on Friday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 2.508 per share by the bank on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $179.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Research analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.