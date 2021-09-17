Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 34.4% Higher This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $4.13 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 34.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00051690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00134858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.00531018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017679 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040999 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,643,811,738 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.