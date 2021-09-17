HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Cap of $311.74 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $311.74 million and approximately $69,116.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005385 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00029352 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005603 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031346 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.