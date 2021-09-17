Hegic (HEGIC) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $110.51 million and $19.05 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00134874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00762434 BTC.

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.