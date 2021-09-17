Hegic Hits Market Capitalization of $106.53 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Hegic has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $106.53 million and $36.93 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00133064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars.

