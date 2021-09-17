Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Down to $86.07

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.07, but opened at $83.61. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

HLIO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.