Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

HLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

NYSE HLX opened at $3.77 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $568.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 534,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after buying an additional 486,932 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.