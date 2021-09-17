Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 598.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 88,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target on the stock. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

