Helmet.insure (HELMET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $647,563.00

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $647,563.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00180878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00118170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.74 or 0.07188763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.18 or 0.99762763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.00829120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,922,571 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

